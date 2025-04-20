RR vs LSG Highlights Avesh Khan Helps LSG Beat RR By 2 Runs | LSG VS RR Highlights IPL 2025

RR vs LSG Highlights: Avesh Khan Helps LSG Beat RR By 2 Runs | LSG VS RR Highlights IPL 2025 Avesh Khan’s 3/37 Seals Last-Ball Thriller as LSG Beat RR by 2 Runs | Jaiswal’s 74 in Vain | IPL 2025 Highlights Avesh Khan delivered under pressure with figures of 3/37, guiding Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a thrilling 2-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a nail-biter at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's valiant 74 off 52 balls, RR fell short in the chase of 181, suffering their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2025. Batting first, LSG posted 180/5 after skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss. Aiden Markram (66 off 45) and Ayush Badoni (50 off 34) provided a strong foundation. A fiery 30 off 10* by Abdul Samad, including four sixes in the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma, boosted the total. For RR, Wanindu Hasaranga was the most effective bowler with 2/31, but it wasn't enough to stop LSG from clinching a dramatic victory.