RR Vs GT Highlights Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hits Fastest Century In IPL 2025 RR Beat GT By 8 Wickets

Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the fastest-ever IPL century off just 35 balls, and also became the youngest-ever player to hit a T20 century, as RR chased down a target of 210 against Gujarat Titans in just 15.5 overs. Suryavanshi demonstrated superhuman power-hitting to help RR break their five-match losing streak and stay alive in the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Suryavanshi also slammed the fastest fifty of IPL 2025, getting there in just 17 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal also contributed with a 40-ball 70 to take RR home. Earlier, Shubman Gill top-scored for with 84 and Jos Buttler hit a 26-ball half-century to take GT to 209/4 in 20 overs.