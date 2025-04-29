RR Vs GT Highlights Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Fastest Indian Player To Score Hundred I IPL 2025

GT Vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi hammered the second-fastest hundred in IPL history during their 2025 match against Gujarat Titans on Monday. The 14-year-old reached his century off just 35 balls, launching a six off Rashid Khan to get there. It is now the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian batter. Suryavanshi also became the youngest player ever to score an IPL century, at just 14 years and 32 days old.