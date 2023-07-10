Rinku Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad: 5 IPL stars who failed to make it to India's T20 squad for WI tour

cre Trending Videos

Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad are among some of the top players who, despite doing well in the IPL 2023, failed to find a place in India's T20I team for the upcoming series against the West Indies. The Ajit Agarkar-led India’s new selection committee picked a 15-member squad for the T20I series, and once again Hardik Pandya was given the leadership opportunity. Here’s a look at 5 players who failed to find a place in India’s T20I team for the West Indies series despite a good showing in the IPL 2023.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile