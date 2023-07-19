Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Star batter Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni, now has 2nd most wins for India as an individual and now approaching Sachin Tendulkar's record. Watch whole story here.

