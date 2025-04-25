RCB vs RR Highlights Virat Kohli Hazlewood Help RCB Beat Rajasthan | RR vs RCB Highlights IPL 2025

RCB vs RR Highlights: Virat Kohli, Hazlewood Help RCB Beat Rajasthan | RR vs RCB Highlights IPL 2025 RCB End Home Ground Jinx with 11-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals! Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their first win at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025, defeating Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in a thrilling contest. RCB posted a competitive total of 205/5, thanks to Virat Kohli’s 70 off 42 balls and Devdutt Padikkal’s 50 off 27 balls, with the two adding a crucial 95-run partnership for the second wicket. In response, Rajasthan Royals fought hard but fell short. Josh Hazlewood delivered a match-winning spell with 4 wickets for 33, while Krunal Pandya chipped in with 2 for 31, helping RCB defend their total. Sandeep Sharma was the top bowler for RR, picking up 2 for 45. Catch all the highlights and match analysis of RCB’s first home victory of the season! RCB Vs RR Playing 11 Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal