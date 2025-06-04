RCB vs PBKS Shashi Tharoor Reacts From America Celebrates Kohlis Long-Awaited IPL Triumph

‘Ee sala cup namde’ finally true: Shashi Tharoor celebrates RCB’s historic IPL win. RCB lifted their maiden IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final in Ahmedabad. Bengaluru erupted in celebrations with fireworks and chants of "Ee Sala Cup Namde" echoing across the city. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, posted a joint celebratory video. The leaders are currently in Washington DC for a multi-party delegation. Surya said the first thing they did after landing was check the match result. Tharoor, expressed joy for Virat's long-awaited title win, tweeting, “#18 laid his hands on the trophy after 18 years”. The victory marked the end of an 18-year wait for RCB fans and a proud moment for Kohli.