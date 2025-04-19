RCB vs PBKS Live Match Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Live Match | IPL 2025 | Cricket

RCB vs PBKS Match 34 – IPL 2025 | Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings | Chinnaswamy Stadium Thriller Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 34 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday, April 18. Both teams have 4 wins from 6 matches and are fighting for a spot in the top 2 on the IPL points table. RCB are riding high after a dominating chase vs Rajasthan Royals, with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli smashing fifties. PBKS, on the other hand, created IPL history by defending just 112 runs vs KKR, thanks to Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen's heroics. RCB vs PBKS Pitch Report Chasing is the key! Short boundaries, high scores, and dew in the second innings make batting easier under lights. A score of 200+ is a must if you're batting first. RCB Vs PBKS Playing 11 Punjab Kings (PBKS): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. Impact Player: Suryansh Shedge RCB vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal. Impact Player: Suyash Sharma