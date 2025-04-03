RCB Vs GT Live Match Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Gujarat Titans Match I IPL 2025 I Virat Kohli

RCB Vs GT Live Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Gujarat Titans Match I IPL 2025 Match 14 GT Vs RCB Live Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Gujarat Titans in the 14th match of the IPL 2025. This match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 74 matches will be played across 13 cities over the next two months as the IPL fever kicks off. Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21, respectively. Qualifier 2, on May 23, and the final, on May 25, will be in Kolkata. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had the perfect start to the season as they have won both their matches and are the table toppers. They beat Chennai Super Kings in the previous match by 50 runs. They will be playing at home and looking to make it a fortress. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will be led by Shubman Gill, and they suffered a defeat in the opening match against Punjab Kings by 11 runs. They bounced back in style to beat Mumbai Indians in the last game. RCB Vs GT Fantasy 11 Prediction RCB Vs GT Dream 11 Team WICKETKEEPERS - Phil Salt, Jos Buttler BATTERS - Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill ALL ROUNDERS - Krunal Pandya BOWLERS - Rashid Khan, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore Team Composition: RCB 5-6 GT RCB Vs GT Playing 11 RCB Playing 11 - Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Tim David, JM Sharma, RM Patidar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, LS Livingstone, KH Pandya, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, B Kumar Bench : Swapnil Singh, S Chikara, M Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Mohit Rathee, Rasikh Salam, L Ngidi, Suyash Sharma, N Thushara, A Singh GT Playing 11 - Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, K Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj Bench : Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, MK Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan, G Coetzee, J Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, K Khejroliya RCB Vs GT Pitch Report The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known for being a batting-friendly surface. The fast outfield and short boundaries contribute to high-scoring games, putting bowlers under pressure. Given these conditions, teams winning the toss often prefer to bowl first, as chasing targets at this venue has been successful. However, bowlers who vary their pace and execute their plans well can still make an impact. #rcbvsgt #ipl2025 #royalchallengersbengaluru #royalchallengersbangalore #gujarattitans #bengaluru #cricket #live #indianpremierleague #shubmangill #viratkohli #rajatpatidar #josbuttler #mohammedsiraj #krunalpandya