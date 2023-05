RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Kohli hundred goes in vain as Gill-powered Gujarat knocks out Bangalore

Shubman Gill smashes a century to help Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets, Mumbai Indians reach the IPL 2023 playoffs. A defeat for RCB, Gill’s century trumps Virat Kohli’s ton as the wait for RCB to win their first IPL title rages on. Gill smashed a six to score the winning runs and smash his century.