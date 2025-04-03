RCB vs GT Highlights Buttler Siraj Help GT Crush RCB By 8 Wickets | GT vs RCB Highlights; IPL 2025

RCB vs GT Highlights: Buttler, Siraj Help GT Crush RCB By 8 Wickets | GT vs RCB Highlights; IPL 2025 IPL 2025: RCB vs GT Match Highlights | Mohammed Siraj's Brilliant 3-Wicket Haul & Jos Buttler's Stunning Partnership In today's IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), RCB posted a total of 169/8 in their 20 overs, with Liam Livingstone top-scoring with 54. Despite a solid partnership between Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma, Mohammed Siraj was the standout performer with a brilliant 3-wicket haul for GT, while Sai Kishore supported with two key wickets. In response, Gujarat Titans lost early wicket of Shubman Gill to Bhuvneshwar Kumar for just 14. However, Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan have formed a strong partnership and are chasing down the target of 170. The chase is heating up as RCB hopes for quick breakthroughs. Match Summary: RCB: 169/8 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 54, Jitesh Sharma 20, Tim David 32) GT: Shubman Gill dismissed early, but Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan lead the chase. Watch the full match highlights and stay tuned for the latest updates on the IPL 2025 season! RCB Vs GT Playing 11 RCB Playing 11 - Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Tim David, JM Sharma, RM Patidar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, LS Livingstone, KH Pandya, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, B Kumar Bench : Swapnil Singh, S Chikara, M Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Mohit Rathee, Rasikh Salam, L Ngidi, Suyash Sharma, N Thushara, A Singh GT Playing 11 - Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, K Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj Bench : Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, MK Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan, G Coetzee, J Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, K Khejroliya #rcbvsgt #ipl2025 #royalchallengersbengaluru #royalchallengersbangalore #gujarattitans #bengaluru #cricket #live #indianpremierleague #shubmangill #viratkohli #rajatpatidar #josbuttler #mohammedsiraj #krunalpandya