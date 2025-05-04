RCB vs CSK Highlights Virat Romaria Help RCB Beat CSK By 2 Runs | CSK vs RCB Highlights IPL 2025

RCB vs CSK Highlights: Virat, Romaria Help RCB Beat CSK By 2 Runs | CSK vs RCB Highlights IPL 2025 RCB vs CSK IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Romario Shepherd Power RCB to Thrilling 2-Run Win | RCB Tops Points Table Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) edged out Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by just 2 runs in a last-over thriller at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to climb to the top of the IPL 2025 points table. Virat Kohli hammered 62 off 33 balls, while Jacob Bethell added 55 off 33 in a fiery opening stand of 97 runs. Romario Shepherd lit up the death overs with a sensational 14-ball 53*, smashing 6 sixes and equaling the joint second-fastest fifty in IPL history. His 33-run carnage in one over off Khaleel Ahmed changed the game. CSK's chase, powered by Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube, fell agonizingly short as RCB held their nerve in the final over. RCB vs CSK Probable Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj