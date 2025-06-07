RCB Stampede Karnataka Cricket Association Says RCB Government Responsible For Bengaluru Stampede

RCB Stampede: Karnataka Cricket Association Says RCB, Government Responsible For Bengaluru Stampede The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has moved the High Court seeking an urgent hearing against the FIR filed in connection with the deadly Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede that killed 11 and injured over 50 during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations. KSCA President, Secretary, and Treasurer have called the FIR a "serious miscarriage of justice," claiming the event was held at the Karnataka government's request, with top officials present. The association argues that crowd control and gate management were the responsibility of RCB, event organizers, and the police — not KSCA. Meanwhile, police are tracking missing KSCA officials Shankar and Jairam, while RCB’s Nikhil Sosale and three DNA Entertainment executives have been arrested. CM Siddaramaiah suspended senior Bengaluru police officials over the tragedy, as the BJP demands his and DCM DK Shivakumar’s resignations.