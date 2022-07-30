हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Proud Moment! Son of ‘paan’ seller, Sanket wins silver for India
Sanket Mahadev Sargar won the silver medal in Men's 55 kg category in Weightlifting to clinch India's first medal at Commonwealth Games 2022.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration started for 547 vacancies at dsssb.delhi.gov, details here
DSSSB Recruitment 2022: New vacancies for 547 TGT, PGT, various posts, apply at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Sandeep Bakhshi, ICICI Bank: Aim to grow the core operating profit through a 360-degree customer-centric approach
SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1411 Constable driver posts, know how to apply
Shamshera box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's film gets rejected by audience, mints Rs 40.45 crore
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya ...
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling h...
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6...
Viral Photos of the Day: Karee...
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pu...
Speed Reads
More
Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinches bronze to secure India's 2nd medal at Commonwealth Games 2022
Viral photo shows IAS Athar Khan dancing with fiancé Mehreen Qazi
Mahindra Scorpio-N gets over 1 lakh bookings on opening day, Z8L variant's delivery will be prioritised
Gurgaon man used to make fake passports for Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Bollywood style, arrested
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Last day TODAY to apply for 200 MR posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in
Most Watched
More
DNA: Gujarat Riots | Sudhir Chaudhary's report from ground z...
9 dead after car washed away in overflowing stream in Nainit...
NDA holds Convocation ceremony of 142nd course in Pune...
Increased facilities at Kalika Mata Temple atop Pavagadh hil...
Woman set ablaze over land dispute, police take 2 under cust...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
DNA Exclusive: Another Maharashtra in offing? Soren-Shah meeting catches eyeballs in Jharkhand
Bandon Mein Tha Dum: The IND vs AUS Test series was fought with blood, brains and brawn, says producer Sudip Tewari
'We keep on fighting,' says Jasprit Bumrah on MI's chances of winning IPL 2022 | Exclusive
DNA Exclusive: Harbhajan Singh claims MS Dhoni, BCCI forced him out of Team India
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall