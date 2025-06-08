Priya Saroj Lok Sabha MP Got Engaged To Cricketer Rinku Singh Who Is She Tufani Saroj

Priya Saroj, Lok Sabha MP Got Engaged To Cricketer Rinku Singh, Who Is She? Tufani Saroj Indian cricketer Rinku Singh officially got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj in Lucknow on Sunday. The couple held an engagement ceremony that was attended by some of the biggest names in the cricketing and political spectrum. Some beautiful videos and pictures have surfaced on social media in which Priya and Rinku are flaunting their engagement rings. Rinku, who plays for the Indian cricket team in the T20I format and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, couldn't have many of his international teammates at the ceremony due to cricketing commitments.