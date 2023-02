“Pleasant surprise…” Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on his life-size’ statue at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Cricket Association will install a life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar inside Wankhede stadium. Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on February 28 said that it was a pleasant surprise for him. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Pleasant surprise. My career started here. It was a journey with unbelievable memories. Best moment of my career came here when we won 2011 World Cup.”