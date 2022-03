PBKS vs RCB: Odean Smith helps Punjab beat RCB by 5 wickets - Star Performers & Flop Shows!

Riding on brilliant batting performances by Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa followed by finishing touches by Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith Punjab Kings registered their first win of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore after they chased down 207 runs comfortably with 5 wickets in hand and an over.