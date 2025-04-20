PBKS Vs RCB Highlights Virat Kohli Devdutt Padikkal Hit Fifties RCB Beat PBKS By 7 Wickets

RCB Vs PBKS Highlights: Virat Kohli continued his rich exploits and powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a seven-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur on Sunday. Kohli slammed his 59th half-century and returned unbeaten on 73(54) as RCB wrapped up the 158-chase with seven balls to spare. Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal added 103 for the second wicket, which virtually sealed the match for RCB. The latter was dismissed for 61(35) by Harpreet Brar. Earlier, RCB lost Phil Salt for 1 but Punjab failed to capitalise on the early wicket. Meanwhile, RCB captain Rajat Patidar contributed 12(13). Punjab, on the other hand, struggled to get going despite a decent start by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opted to field. Punjab were restricted to 157-6 in 20 overs. The spin duo of RCB - Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma - were economical as the two combined to scalp four wickets while conceding just 51 runs in the eight overs between them. For Punjab most batters threw away the starts before Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen added an unbeaten 43 for the sixth wicket, which pushed them to a respectable total. The win will certainly lift the spirit of Bengaluru, who were defeated by the same opponents at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. PBKS Vs RCB Playing 11 PBKS Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal RCB Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal