PBKS Vs KKR Highlights Yuzvendra Chahal Shines Punjab Kings Script History I Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR Vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings have done the unthinkable. It looked like they were down and out when they were all out for 111 batting first. Then it looked like it was a lost cause for them when Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi calmed things down in the chase for the defending champions after they lost their openers early. However Yuzvendra Chahal's stunning spell, in which he took four wickets in his first three overs powered an incredible fightback from PBKS. Andre Russell kept KKR in the chase but it all ended with him falling to Marco Jansen. Kolkata Knight Riders lost five wickets in five overs with Yuzvendra Chahal powering the incredible wicket-deluge for the Punjab Kings and all of a sudden, the defending champions fell behind despite chasing just 112. Captain Ajinkya Rahane and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi hear earlier put them in cruise control. Rahane went on to be dismissed by Chahal in the eighth over, although he could've overturned that decision had he taken the DRS. Earlier, openers Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock had fallen in the first two overs and this led to the crowd in Mullanpur finding its voice. PBKS earlier started well but lost their first wicket in the fourth over and kept collapsing after that. Their last wicket, quite fittingly, fell thanks to a run out after a mix-up between the two batters and Punjab Kings were all out for 111 in 15.3 overs. PBKS crumbled after choosing to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders, losing as many as seven wickets in just over 10 overs. KKR won the first battle of this match, taking four wickets in the powerplay to leave Punjab Kings reeling. Anrich Nortje later opened his account for the season in the ninth over and PBKS thus lost half their side before the first timeout of the match. Varun Chakravarthy then dismissed the woefully out of Glenn Maxwell in the very first over after resumption. Shreyas Iyer, who has been flying early this season as PBKS captain, fell for a duck against the side he led to the title last season. The dangerous Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and debutant Josh Inglis were the other wickets to fall for Punjab in the powerplay. PBKS Vs KKR Playing 11 PBKS Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryansh Shedge KKR Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryansh Shedge