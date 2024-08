Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Stuns World Champion Yui Susaki In Wrestling, Enters QF

After shocking the top-seeded Japanese competitor Yui Susaki, Vinesh Phogat advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's freestyle 50 kg competition at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. The current Olympic champion entered the match as the overwhelming favorite and had a 2-0 lead in the second round, but the Indian grappler pulled off a thrilling late comeback to win 3-2.