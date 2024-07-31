Search icon
Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker Shares Her Winning Strategy After Historic Victory

Following her bronze medal triumph in Paris in 10 m air pistol mixed team event on July 30, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian women's athlete to win two medals at the same Olympics. Speaking about her splendid performance in the Olympics, Manu Bhakar shared the event of details that were going on in her mind. She said, “I have three events in the Olympics and I try my best that every event I give my best...I make sure every event is equally balanced...I would dedicate him (coach Jaspal) the major chunk of the success.”

