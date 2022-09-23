Pakistan vs England Babar Azam slams unbeaten century as Pakistan thrash England by 10 wickets

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, roars back into form in impressive fashion by smashing a 62-ball century against England in the 2nd t20 match against England. With 200 to achieve, Babar and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan successfully completed the 200-run chase to level the seven-match series at 1-1.