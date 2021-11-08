Padma Bhushan gives encouragement motivation PV Sindhu

Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu was awarded the Padma Bhushan on November 08 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She received the award by President Ram Nath Kovind. Sindhu said, “It is a proud moment. I am thankful to Govt of India. These kind of awards give us a lot of encouragement, support and motivation. I have some upcoming tournaments; I will give my best in them.”