Nobody is bigger than sports, says Anurag Thakur on rift between 2 BCCI captains

When being asked about the rift between two BCCI captains at the launch of Khelo India U21 Women’s Hockey League, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on December 15 said Sports is supreme and nobody is bigger than sports.“Sports is supreme and nobody is bigger than sports. I can't give you info as to what's going on between which players in what game. It's the job of concerned federations or associations. It'll be better if they give information,” said Thakur.