No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Shubman Gill has claimed the top spot in the men's ODI batting rankings. Gill has gone past Pakistan's captain Babar Azam on the table. Mohammed Siraj also reclaimed his number 1 position in ICC men's ODI bowler rankings. Previous No. 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi dropped five places to No. 5.