Nitu Ghangas: From quitting to punching back as world champion, boxer fulfils father's dream

Nitu Ghanghas defeated Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg to win the gold medal at the 2023 Women’s Boxing World Championships. She dedicates her medal to her father who took unpaid leaves to help her train and come out as the world champion. Watch this video to know how a father feels after the historic victory.