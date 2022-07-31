Next targets are World Championship, Asian Games: Bindyarani Devi after winning silver at CWG ‘22

Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam won a silver medal with a combined lift of 202kg in the Women's 55kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on July 30. “I'm very happy to get a silver in the first time of playing CWG. Today was my life's best performance. Gold slipped out of my hand. When I was at podium, I wasn't at the centre. I will do better next time,” said Bindyarani Devi while speaking to ANI. "My next targets are national games, World Championship, Asian Games and then the 2024 Paris Olympics. I'll do better in them," she added.