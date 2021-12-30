New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor announces retirement from international cricket

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor announced his retirement from international cricket on Twitter on December 30. The upcoming two match Test series against Bangladesh and six ODIs against Australia and Netherlands are going to be his last appearance for the team. Taylor has served for 17 years playing for New Zealand. This 37-year-old right handed batsman made his debut in 2006 and became one of the top run scorers for New Zealand. Taylor tweeted, “Today I am announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of home summer; two more tests against Bangladesh, and six ODIs against Australia and Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country.”