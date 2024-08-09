Search icon
Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Indian Fans in Paris hailed Neeraj Chopra’s historic throw in Paris Olympics and congratulated him for securing a silver Olympic medal for India. They further cheered for Chopra and said that they are proud of him and happy for his win. Speaking to ANI on Paris streets, a fan said, “Congratulations to both India and Pakistan, both played well...We were not able to win gold but silver is also a big thing...We are very happy and proud of Neeraj Chopra...” Another fan said, “We are very happy that Neeraj has won silver...He played very well...” Describing her experience a Neeraj Chopra fan said, “We are very proud of him. It is great to see that all the international audience know Neeraj, was cheering for him….”

Scriptwriter of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay arrested for cheating producer of Rs 2.65 crore in Mumbai
