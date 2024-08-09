Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Indian Fans in Paris hailed Neeraj Chopra’s historic throw in Paris Olympics and congratulated him for securing a silver Olympic medal for India. They further cheered for Chopra and said that they are proud of him and happy for his win. Speaking to ANI on Paris streets, a fan said, “Congratulations to both India and Pakistan, both played well...We were not able to win gold but silver is also a big thing...We are very happy and proud of Neeraj Chopra...” Another fan said, “We are very happy that Neeraj has won silver...He played very well...” Describing her experience a Neeraj Chopra fan said, “We are very proud of him. It is great to see that all the international audience know Neeraj, was cheering for him….”