Neeraj Chopra sets a new national record, claims silver at Diamond League

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra gave another sterling performance on June 30 as he clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League meet in Stockholm and broke his own previous record. In the Diamond League played in Stockholm, Neeraj threw 89.94 meters while doing so he broke his own national record, which was made on June 14. Neeraj won silver medal in Pave Nurmi Games in Turku by throwing the javelin 89.30 meters away.