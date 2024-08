Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s mother, Saroj Devi elated as her son secured a silver medal in the Paris Olympics men's javelin throw, equating the achievement to gold. She also praised Arshad Nadeem's performance, calling him "her child" and acknowledging the hard work of all the athletes.