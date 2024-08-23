Neeraj Chopra Bags Second Spot In Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Surpasses Paris Olympic Throw

Neeraj outthrows his 89.45-meter Paris throw in the Lausanne Diamond League 2024. Trailing in the first five rounds, Neeraj finished second with a throw of 89.49 meters in Lausanne. Notably, this was his season's best throw, surpassing his earlier best of 89.45 meters in Paris. However, his career-best throw remains 89.94 meters, achieved in the 2022 Diamond League. The Indian javelin star won a silver despite suffering from a hernia. Anderson Peters of Grenada secured the top spot with a throw of 90.61 meters.