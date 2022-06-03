Need to focus on consistency to bowl long spells: Siraj on Test match against England

Pacer Mohammed Siraj feels that he needs to work on his consistency before featuring in India's fifth Test against England. “There is still time for the series to begin. I will train and work on my fitness as T20 is a shorter format and Test is a long one. I will have to bowl long spells and be consistent. So, I will work on my fitness and body,” he said. “I have played a lot of matches with Rohit Bhai. He understands the bowlers well and tells them what they have to do in what situation. It feels good that he has a plan beforehand. So, when bowlers' plans don't work, he comes up with his plan,” he added.