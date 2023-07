Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Big blow to Indian Cricket team as Mohammed Siraj returns to India. Rohit Sharma’s men set to play West Indies in the three-match ODI series. Mohammed Siraj is heading back to India as part of the workload management. BCCI wants to give the player a good rest before the World Cup and the Asia Cup.

