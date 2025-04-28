MI vs LSG Highlights Surya Bumrah Help MI Crush LSG By 54 Runs | LSG vs MI Highlights IPL 2025

MI vs LSG Highlights: Surya, Bumrah Help MI Crush LSG By 54 Runs | LSG vs MI Highlights IPL 2025 Ryan Rickelton's brilliant knock and Jasprit Bumrah's fiery four-wicket spell powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to a massive 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 clash at Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 216, LSG started strong but kept losing wickets. Ayush Badoni scored 35 and Mitchell Marsh made 34 for LSG. For MI, apart from Bumrah’s four wickets, Trent Boult took three, and Will Jacks grabbed two wickets. This was MI’s fifth consecutive win, taking them to 12 points after 9 matches. Interestingly, a similar comeback happened in 2015 when MI bounced back from the bottom and went on to win the title. MI Vs LSG Playing 11: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav