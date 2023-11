Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Australia marks stunning win at Wankhede led by Maxwell's 201* off 128 balls on November 7. Maxwell, battling a cramped, rescued Australia when the team was reduced to 91 for 7. Maxwell had all the luck by his side as he was dropped twice, and survived a similar number of close LBW calls.