Match fixing in c? Man calls Md. Siraj for 'inside information' on RCB, Siraj complains BCCI

Mohammed Siraj reports corrupt approach to BCCI. Siraj has reported a “corrupt approach” to Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of BCCI few days ago. According to reports, an unknown man approached Mohammed Siraj to sought inside news about the RCB. Watch the video for full detail.