Manipur: Family, neighbours of Mirabai Chanu rejoice her gold-winning lift at CWG 2022

Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations in her native place Nongpok Kakching of Manipur after her gold-winning performance for India in Women's 49kg category at Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 30. “We were very happy. Our whole family was sitting together watching the game today. Mirabai won a gold; she always has had a lot of power and morale, we already knew she would win a gold medal,” her cousin Binoy told ANI.