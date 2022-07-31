Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Manipur: Family, neighbours of Mirabai Chanu rejoice her gold-winning lift at CWG 2022

Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations in her native place Nongpok Kakching of Manipur after her gold-winning performance for India in Women's 49kg category at Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 30. “We were very happy. Our whole family was sitting together watching the game today. Mirabai won a gold; she always has had a lot of power and morale, we already knew she would win a gold medal,” her cousin Binoy told ANI.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Top ITBP officer Sanjay Arora named new Delhi Police Commissioner
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.