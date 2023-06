'Kohli was a total flop’: Mohammad Kaif's shocking attack on Virat Kohli while comparing with Gill

As people have started comparing Gill with Kohli and Sachin, former India batter Mohammad Kaif claimed that Gill is more like Tendulkar and Kohli still has weaknesses. Kaif said, Gill’s technique is similar to Tendulkar & it is very difficult to get him out watch the video to know the whole story.