Kohli becomes fastest batter to score 25,000 runs across formats; fans believe he is GOAT

Virat Kohli became the sixth and the fastest batter in the world to score 25,000 runs across formats during the second Test against Australia, which India won by six wickets. He had come into his 492nd match overall with 52 runs needed to reach the milestone. He scored 44 runs in India’s first innings before being dismissed for 20 runs to finish with 25012 runs.