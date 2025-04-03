KKR Vs SRH Live Match Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live I IPL 2025 I Live Cricket

KKR Vs SRH Live Match: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live I IPL 2025 I Live Cricket SRH Vs KKR Live: Kolkata Knight Riders continue their ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 campaign by locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3. Notably, this is a rematch of the previous year's final, which KKR won by eight wickets, to lift their third title. However, this season, the story so far has been different, with both the previous edition's finalists at the bottom of the table. KKR, which is being led by Ajinkya Rahane, suffered a disappointing seven-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener. They bounced back well in their next against the Rajasthan Royals, courtesy of Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 97. However, their last game against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians witnessed the visitors suffering a batting collapse and getting bundled out for a mere 116, which the home team chased down with ease. KKR Vs SRH Fantasy Team Prediction KKR Vs SRH Dream11 Team KKR Vs SRH Pitch Report Eden Gardens has produced some of the flattest surfaces it has ever seen in the IPL. This game is again expected to be a run-fest, considering the power-hitting batters present in both teams. The track has something for pacers early on when the ball swings, but later as the match progresses, spinners come in handy. The wicket for the game on Thursday is also expected to be a similar batting paradise, and the bowlers will have to toil hard for success. The team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first. KKR Vs SRH Playing 11 KKR Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. SRH Playing 11: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.