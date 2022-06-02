Khelo India games to begin from June 4 in Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

While speaking on the Khelo India games, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on June 02 in Chandigarh, informed that the games will begin from June 04 and will continue till June 13. The CM also informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Khelo India games in Haryana. “Khelo India games are set to begin on June 04. It will go on till June 13. Khelo India has happened twice in other parts of country and will happen in Haryana this time. 25 sports will be played. HM Amit Shah will inaugurate the games,” the CM said.