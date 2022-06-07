J&K: 5th edition of National Tong-IL Moo Do Federation Cup 2022 organised in Srinagar

A three-day-long fifth National Tong-IL Moo Do Federation Cup 2022 was organised at Indoor Stadium, Polo View in Srinagar. It was organised in association with Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Unified Martial Arts (JKAUMA) under its ‘Drugs Out, Sports In’ initiative. Soft Circular Motion and Hard Linear Motion which includes the physical fitness, basic techniques and comprehensive self-defence against armed & unarmed assaults, ground combat, breaking techniques, rolling and ballet were included. The objective was to aware youth about drug abuse and engage them into the sports. Over 400 Martial Arts players from 15 different states of the country participated in the competition. Tong-IL Moo-Do is a Korean self-defence style which integrates techniques from different Martial Arts styles. It received huge response from all over country. There were around 13 teams, including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and Kerala. Many students showed their talent with Martial Arts skills and tried hard to win this championship.