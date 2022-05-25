J-K LG meets cricketer Umran Malik, says govt will take care of his training

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met Indian Cricketer Umran Malik and his family and congratulated him on getting selected for Team India. Sinha said the Jammu and Kashmir government will take care of Umran Malik's training and other facilities. Umran Malik received his maiden call-up for the national team. Umran will play five-match T20 International home series against South Africa at home, which will start from June 9 onwards.