Is Argentina's World Cup winning captain, Lionel Messi leaving PSG? Find out where he's going

Argentina's Lionel Messi might join local club Al-Hilal. Saudi soccer fans are excited at the possibility after reports have linked the Paris St Germain forward with a move to the Middle East. Messi is a Saudi ambassador for tourism. His long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo also signed for Saudi club Al-Nassr in December in a deal reported to be worth around $220 million per year.