IPL AUCTIONS 2022: Mohammad Kaif picks hot players, predicts Dhoni’s role in CSK | Exclusive

Ex-Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif predicts hot players for the upcoming IPL auctions 2022. A total of 590 cricketers will go under the hammer on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru as the 10 franchises – including newly-added Lucknow Super Giants and Team Ahmedabad – will look to build their squads.