IPL 2025: IPL To Resume From May 17 Across Six Venues; Final Scheduled For June 3

IPL 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday officially confirmed the resumption of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Following a temporary suspension, the tournament will now restart on May 17, 2025, and conclude with the final on June 3, 2025. The decision was taken after detailed consultations with government authorities, security agencies, and all key stakeholders involved in the tournament, the BCCI said. A total of 17 matches will be played across six venues during the resumed phase of the season.