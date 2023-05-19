IPL 2023: Who should SRH look to stick with and who should they let go for IPL 2024?

Sunrisers Hyderabad became the second team to get eliminated from the playoffs race in IPL 2023 when they failed to chase down 189 against Gujarat Titans. Chasing a target of 189 runs, SRH were restricted to 154/9 in 20 overs, despite a half-century by Heinrich Klaasen. The South African registered 64 runs off 44 balls, packed with fours fours and three sixes. For GT's bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma were in stunning form and bagged four wickets each respectively.