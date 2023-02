IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad announce new captain; it's not Mayank Agarwal | Cricket | DNA India

Sunrisers Hyderabad finally announced their skipper for the IPL season 2023. SRH announced South African batsman Aiden Markram as their captain, as the franchise did not retain its former captain Kane Williamson in the auction. SRH will start their IPL23 campaign on April 2 against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.