IPL 2023 Prize Money: Here's how much the winner and runners-up will take home after final #cskvsgt

As we inch closer to the first-ever reserve day final of IPL 2023 between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and the former four-time winners Chennai Super Kings, let's look at how much prize money the winner and the runners-up will earn, along with the Orange and Purple cap holders and many others, with a total amount of nearly Rs. 46.5 crore to be distributed.